SPRINGFIELD, MASS (WGGB/WSHM)--The annual Jazz and Roots Festival is back in Springfield after being canceled due to the pandemic last year.
The festival began at 1:00 Saturday afternoon and wrapped up with the final performance ending at 10:00 p.m. It was certainly a great turnout for those in the Springfield community.
"I don’t think we’ve missed a jazz festival so far. We obviously last year with the pandemic, it was not available to us but myself and my wife and our children have hit every event so far," said Michael Cross, a Wilbraham resident.
Hundreds gathered in Stearns Square for the festival’s eighth year celebrating music, art, food, but most importantly the community.
"Seeing a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a long time. The music, the great food, just the fellowship, the energy. I just left people. I just love the good food. you can’t go wrong," said Michael Pitts of Springfield.
The festival started off with a percussion workshop, followed by a second-line parade marching down to Stearns Square; a new location for this year’s nearly 20 concert performers.
Jennie Powers, one festival organizer told Western Mass News the return of this year’s festival was highly anticipated.
"All the groups are extremely excited to be here. everybody is so glad that Jazz and Roots is back this year. It’s such an amazing gift to the community and everybody wants to be a part of it," said Powers.
The festival was free to all guests as long as they registered to attend in order to keep capacity limited. This as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the state and here in Hampden County.
But attendees said they felt safe attending the event.
"We did the protocols. We had our shots. And you know I’m comfortable with it. There seems to be a good area to be in this year and it’s just a great event," said Cross.
"I have my mask and still trying to keep my distance. Even though I’m fully vaccinated, I’m still being safe and trying to think about other people not just myself. You gotta think about others out there so that’s what I’m doing," said Pitts.
Unvaccinated festival attendants, including children between the ages of 5 and 12 were required to wear masks here.
