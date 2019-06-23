WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members and wiffle ball teams from across western Mass came together this weekend to play for a special cause.
It's time to play ball at Fenway, but not Fenway Park in Boston, but Fenway in Westfield.
It's the bottom of the first and the tar heels lead 8-nothing.
Since Friday teams have played in this tough wiffle ball tournament.
But it's not just teams of your average sports players and fans.
These games are part of the 11th annual Jeremiah Hurley Junior Wiffle Ball Tournament.
Christopher Dolan, the tournament organizer explained the reasoning for the annual tournament.
"Jeremiah Hurley Jr was my uncle and godfather. He was killed in a bombing back in Roslindale back in 1991. It was really the catalyst after his death, seeing the police officers from around the world that came to honor my uncle is what inspired me to become a trooper," Dolan explained.
The tournament brings the entire community of western Mass and beyond together to honor and remember the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Cody Sullivan, who is part of team Tar Heels why the tournament is so important to hold every year.
"I feel like a lot of our officers, firefighters and stuff like that aren't always appreciated that much. So it's nice to have a cause for them and their families," Sullivan said.
For the past five years, they've made the trip down from New Hampshire to play in this tournament.
"It started in 2014. That was our first year here. We love playing wiffle ball so we decided to look around. We saw two tournaments. This one and one in Vermont. We liked the cause of this one so we decided to come here. Been here ever since, keep coming back, it's been great," Sullivan said.
Dolan told Western Mass News they raised money through each of their wiffle ball tournaments.
They'll be hosting their 9/11 Memorial Tournament in August.
