WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The annual Kennel Club dog show took place Saturday at the Big E Fairgrounds!
Saturday’s show was an all-breed show, where dogs were judged based on the standards of their individual breed.
Western Mass News stopped by the event where we got a look at all of the pawfect pups.
We spoke with show chairman Gloria McClay, who gave us a little background into the kennel club and today's event.
“Well we are based in western Mass and our club has been organized since 1941. We not only do what we CLL point shows which is for confirmations but we do other events such as set work Barringhunt,” said McClay.
If you’d like the catch the show the Kennel Club will be back at the fairgrounds Feb. 20-23!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.