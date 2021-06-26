SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Law Enforcement Torch Run event took place early this morning.
The event started at the Basketball Hall of Fame and ended at Springfield College. This is an annual fundraising event to support the Special Olympics which also took place today. Western Mass News spoke with a few volunteers at the event who are working to do their part to give back.
I was interested in coming back to mass to volunteer to give back to the community because this is where I originally got my nursing license," volunteer Jennifer Bryant said.
Representatives from Springfield College told Western Mass News that today's event celebrates the enjoyment of inclusion, and celebrates the triumphs of the Special Olympics athletes as they return to the sports they love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.