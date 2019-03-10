SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people came out to the annual Leprechaun Plunge in South Hadley on Sunday.
The event raises money for a number of local charities, including Shriners Hospital, Autism Connections, and several more.
Western Mass News was a proud sponsor of the event, and was MC'd by our very own Jeff Cramer.
Despite the water being freezing cold, nothing was going to stop participants from taking the plunge in Brunelle's Marina.
"It doesn't matter," Allan Tracy, executive director of the Pioneer Valley USO, tells us. "Over the years, we've had everything from sixty-degree weather to freezing rain. They had to take a backhoe to cut the chunks so we could get in."
Organizers of the event tell us they raised $95,000.
