HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each and every year.
That's according to the American Heart Association .
This is just some of the information doctors want to spread today, National Wear Red Day.
It's an annual campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.
It may surprise many of us to know that the American Heart Association says about one woman every minute dies from heart disease.
You may see a lot of men and women wearing red today.
It's part of the AHA's "go red for women" movement to dispel myths about symptoms and get the word out about treatment before it's too late.
At least one in three women is living with some form of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.
Dr. Nirav Sheth, a cardiologist at Holyoke Medical Center, says the AHA has been instrumental in changing what was a male-dominated bias of research into women and heart disease.
"I think it’s generally creating some awareness to say, 'Okay, we shouldn't have gender bias. We should treat woman and identify their symptoms as much as we do in men'," Dr. Sheth stated.
Dr. Sheth tells Western Mass News it's critical for women to know that symptoms of heart disease, like stroke or heart attack, can be very different than what men experience.
"Often a-typical. Sometimes, it could be shortness of breath, which is different. Your chest pain could be different. Not the typical chest pressure in the front of the chest. You could have abdominal discomfort, pain between the shoulder blades. Don't ignore those symptoms. I have women with jaw pain," says Dr. Sheth.
The most recent studies show heart disease is also growing in younger women.
"We are getting heart disease in younger patients, because of their lifestyles. Higher number of patients are heavier, have diabetes, have a more stressful life," continued Dr. Sheth.
Risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, lack of regular activity, obesity or being overweight, diabetes, and family history.
"Be aware of your risk factors. If you have genetic risk factors, it might not be a bad idea to be screened earlier. We have some new tools that we can screen people for heart disease," added Dr. Sheth.
The good news is doctors say even modest changes, like a healthy diet and physical activity, can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%.
For more information on the signs and symptoms of heart disease, like stroke or heart attack, you can click or tap here to learn more.
