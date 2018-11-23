SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The tradition continued Friday in downtown Springfield as hundreds gathered for the Parade of the Big Balloons.
Even with the Arctic temperatures, families from all over bundled up to get into the holiday spirit.
Parade preparations began early Friday morning, as volunteers gathered to fill the big balloons up with helium before they strolled down Main Street.
The Parade of the Big Balloons is a staple of the Springfield community, and has been held the day after Thanksgiving since the 1980's.
One local family says its been their tradition as well, and, no matter the weather, they always show up.
"We've been taking our niece and nephews to the parade," said one parade goer. "Pretty much as long as they've been able to get out here and face the cold. He's going to be thirteen so, probably, ten years."
This year, Mayor Domenic Sarno lead the pack as the parade marshal.
As Mayor Sarno marched in the parade, the American flag flew high, shining with red, white, and blue, shortly followed by the Cat and the Hat balloon.
Flying seventy-five feet over the city of Springfield, the large balloon is something spectators look forward to seeing every year.
Those marching in the parade tell Western Mass News taking part in this holiday event is such an honor.
"I think we are the only Puerto Rican kids that come on this parade," Griesel's Private Dancing School of the Arts Director Grisel Delgado tells us. "Even if it's cold, it's rainy, we do it. We love it. We have fun."
To help kick off the holiday season, some of our Western Mass News even marched down Main Street.
If you were unable to attend, you can check out our slideshow of stellar pictures by clicking or tapping here.
