Annual Parade of the Big Balloons kicks off Friday morning.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A post-Thanksgiving tradition returns, and it's not Black Friday.
The Festival of the Red Balloons begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. in downtown Springfield, with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno serving as this year's Parade Marshal.
Mayor Sarno will be leading quite the procession this year.
Accompanying him down Main Street will be numerous musical, motorized, and marching contingents, as well as massive, helium-filled balloons, and Santa, who will be on the Springfield Fire Department's Ladder Number One.
The Parade of Balloons will also welcome a newcomer to the group, MGM Springfield.
The near-three-month-old casino will be contributing the MGM Lion Balloon to this year's festivities, which will also be on display at Armory Square.
READ MORE: New sponsor needed for Springfield's Parade of Big Balloons
The parade route begins on Main Street at Lyman Street, and make its way down to Main Street at Margaret Street.
After the parade is over, Tower Square will host their traditional Holiday Open House, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There, kids have the opportunity to meet with Santa, and tell him what they would like for Christmas.
Photo opportunities are also available.
For more information on the Parade of the Big Balloons, call 413-733-3800 or click or tap here.
