SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The 48th annual Springfield Sportsman's Show is being held at the Big E Fairgrounds this weekend.
Western Mass News checked out the event and spoke to show promoter Doug Sousa. He said the event is a great place for outdoorsmen to stock up on equipment just in time for spring!
“We have exhibitors from all over the world selling trips or fishing gear and we have boats for sale and everything an outdoor person might want,” said Sousa.
If you missed the show today, don’t worry! it will be open again tomorrow from 10-5.
