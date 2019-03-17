HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a sixty-plus year tradition, the parade in Holyoke.
All across the country on Sunday, green was the color, but nowhere gets quite as green as they do in Holyoke for St. Patrick's Day.
Kelly Holt is one of the more seasoned parade-goers in the city.
Right when the route shuts down, she says that's her cue to get out of the street where she's been for years, just feet from the starting line.
"Every year," Holt tells us. "We start coming to the same spot over and over every year. Everyone around here knows it's our spot."
Kelly's best words of advice are dress warm and pack the liquid courage.
"This is what keeps me going," stated Holt. "It's really cold."
Plenty heeding that advice as they wait for the parade to pass them by.
"It's St. Patrick's Day," says parade-goer Sara Nieves. "It's okay to do it outside so why not? It's the one day every year I get to come outside and enjoy a nice drink."
Once the parade gets moving, some say it's all about the sounds.
"I like to see the dancers and all the music," parade goer Nataly Hernandez tells us.
Others like the sights.
"I like the floats," stated parade goer Nicole Brown.
The Parade Committee tells Western Mass News they're already looking ahead to 2020, and we look forward to seeing so many of our great viewers again at next year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Holyoke.
