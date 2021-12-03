NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Toy Exchange will be held at Northampton High School on Friday and Saturday.
Toys will be accepted at the Northampton High School Gym entrance on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The free shopping event will take place on Saturday. Donors will receive a ticket for the 9:00 a.m. entry time on Saturday.
The general public will be allowed in at 10:00 a.m.
Donors will also have a chance to enter a raffle for a select group of high-end items, to be drawn at 9:45am on Saturday.
Masks must be worn by all individuals while inside Northampton High School.
The event will be managed by the Northampton High School Key Club and Environmental Club, and will be sponsored by the Northampton Kiwanis Club.
The theme of this year's toy exchange will be "Kids Recycling Toys for Other Kids"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.