CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It may be Halloween, but local Marines are all about Christmas.
The Toys for Tots campaign is well underway.
Once again, Western Mass News is proud to support Toys for Tots.
We spoke to Marines today who want families in need to know the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.
Marines in western Mass are already busy at their secret warehouse, sorting toys and getting ready for Christmas.
"We start receiving requests October 1. We go through , alphabetize them, approve them, and sort toys to start packing orders for families that submitted their requests already," Cpl. Jaylen Campbell of the United States Marine Corps. tells us.
This year, the number of applications from local families in need is already setting records.
"We're actually above last year. Last year, we were able to help out 21,000 children. This year, we're approaching 50,000 children. We're not close to the deadline, so that number could go to 60,000," Toys for Tots coordinator Staff Sgt. Michael Vopal explained.
Staff Sgt. Michael Vopal tells Western Mass News that's about 2,000 families so far.
The deadline to apply, November 16, is coming up quickly.
At the warehouse, Marines are sorting the few toys that remained from last year, getting them into this year's mix.
"I have about ten Marines and a sailor helping me with this program just in western Mass," says Staff Sgt. Vopal.
But there are many bins that are nearly empty, especially for certain age groups.
"What we really need is nine and up for girls and eleven and up for boys. Boxes aren't completely empty, but they're really dwindled," said Cpl. Campbell.
Collection sites will soon be in place for those wishing to donate a new and unwrapped toy, including here at Western Mass News, where we'd like to set our own record of donations from our generous viewers.
Staff Sgt. Vopal says no one will be turned away, so they need everyone's help.
"We like to say, 'No worst enemy. No better friend', so we want to prove it and make sure we're giving back. That way we can prove to Americans that we are the elite, fighting force and best friend that they could ever have," added Staff Sgt. Vopal.
Again, Western Mass News is proud to team up with Toys for Tots once again this year.
We begin accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys November 25 through December 13 right here at our studios, 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield.
To learn how you can apply and to donate, you can click or tap here for more information.
