AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Western Mass communities have Veterans Day events planned throughout the day to honor those who have served in the United States military.
Celebrations kicked off at the Vietnam Veterans bridge around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
In a brief ceremony, the American Legion, American Veterans council and guests tossed a wreath into the Westfield River to remember veterans past and present.
The ceremony also included a rifle salute and a guest speaker.
Western Mass News spoke with a group of veterans who have been coming to this ceremony for the last 15 to 20 years.
“It's an honor to honor our veterans because if it wasn't for the veterans, we wouldn't probably be here doing this each day and each veterans day,” said Veteran Marvin Howard, Veteran.
Another ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM will take place at the Clifford Granger school in Feeding Hills Center, where the Agawam revolutionary militia trained.
