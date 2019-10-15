TAUNTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Another person in Massachusetts has died of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
This brings the total of EEE deaths to four in the state.
Family members confirm that Scott Mosman, 50, of Taunton has died of EEE on Friday after contracting the disease more than a month ago.
According to the State Department of Public Health, there have been 12 confirmed human cases of EEE in Massachusetts so far this year.
EEE is rare, however a potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease that can affect people of all ages.
Prior to his death, the DPH has reported three EEE deaths so far this year.
The DPH has not yet confirmed the fourth fatality.
The level of risk across the state has fluctuated in the past few months.
There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 53 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk for EEE in Massachusetts.
Among the areas of high risk in Western Mass are Southwick, Westfield, Agawam, West Springfield, Springfield, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow.
The DPH said outbreaks of EEE usually occur in Massachusetts every 10 to 20 years and typically last two to three years.
The most recent outbreak prior to this year began in 2019. It included nine confirmed human cases, with four fatalities through 2012.
The state said the risk level for contracting the disease will remain at these levels until the first hard frost, and it's more important to protect yourself.
