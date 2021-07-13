CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us after he said someone stole a catalytic converter from his van early Tuesday morning in Chicopee. This is the latest in a string of similar thefts around the area over the past few months.

The Chicopee man whose work van was targeted did not want his identity revealed explained what happened to try to prevent it from happening to you in the future.

“One of my neighbors heard the sound woke up noticed what was happening. Call the cops immediately, and he said really was not loud, and they were done within minutes,” the Chicopee resident explained.

He shared this photo of his van after a catalytic converter was stolen in just a matter of minutes early Tuesday morning.

“I was just shocked I’ve been hearing stories about it’s been happening a lot recently, and to have it happen to you it's definitely an eye-opener,” the Chicopee resident said.

He said he wasn’t the only victim in his neighborhood, which he identified as the Willimansett area of Chicopee.

“A close neighbor of mine, his van. It’s like the same model roughly the same year, and his was cut out the night before,“ he said.

He said, fortunately, he had another vehicle that he was able to drive to work this morning, but his mechanic told him about other people who haven’t been as lucky with their business vehicles.

“With work vans in particular, just be careful. My mechanic that I called mentioned that a couple of his clients said there’s cut out as well,” the Chicopee resident said.

He added he doesn’t have a garage to safely store the van, but this incident may make him rethink his own home security.

“The parking lot does have some security cameras, but I’m definitely looking to put some in on my own,” the Chicopee resident said.

Several western Mass. communities have been targeted by catalytic converter thieves in recent months, including an Agawam school bus yard and several West Springfield businesses. Western Mass News also spoke with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who said his town is on the lookout and will continue to monitor the situation.

“We certainly increase patrols in areas where it’s happened so, it’s easier for us to set those patrols up and make sure we go by as often as possible, and also work with businesses that also have access to cameras,“ Reichelt said.

Chicopee Police said they have suspects in connection with the stolen catalytic converter Tuesday morning but have not offered further information at this time. They said this is an ongoing investigation.