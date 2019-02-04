The New England Patriots have done it again!
They topped the Rams last night, securing their 6th title in franchise history.
Their 3rd title in the last 5 years.
Fans are showing off and celebrating another win in West Springfield at Dicks Sporting Goods.
The store opened up at 6 a.m. for customers to purchase their gear.
Take a look at the championship attire posted right here!
