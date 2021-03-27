SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of people came together to support the Asian community.
The event happened in downtown Springfield Saturday morning at City Hall. There was also a rally in Amherst.
Both groups said they are standing up against Asian violence.
“But I do know that at this moment when my community is hurting, the voices and actions of all of you here today soothe my pain and inspire courage and power in me,” one speaker at the Springfield rally said.
This was in response to the deadly spa shooting in Georgia.
