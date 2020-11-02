SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are feeling stressed right now with both the pandemic and the presidential election causing tension.
“I think this is just in general a time of heightened stress and anxiety and uncertainty,” said Katelyn Merz, clinic manager at CHD Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic.
The presidential election is just one day away, and many families may be experiencing additional worries as we approach the big day.
Dr. Rahica Gallardo, a clinician at the Gandara Center, said some Americans may be concerned about what will happen after the election as some big cities are already boarding up businesses to prevent unrest. In the Bay State, Gov. Charlie Baker is activating the National Guard.
“I think that this is a concern that is rising because all the things that they are seeing on social media or even the news,” Gallardo said.
Those aren’t the only worries for families.
Gallardo said for children whose parents are immigrants, there could be a concern depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s election that their parents could face deportation.
“A few of our farmworker children have this idea that they are just going to stay here alone and that their parents are going to be sent home,” she said. “They don't understand what the legal proceedings are for being here.”
Merz said if families are facing feelings of anxiety, it’s really important to provide a safe and supportive home to have open conversations.
“Allowing their kids to ask questions and just listening and validating letting them know whatever it is they are feeling right now understands that it’s okay to feel the way they are feeling,” she said.
According to a recent study done by the American Psychological Association, more than two-thirds of adults -- which is about 68 percent -- said the presidential election is a significant source of stress. That is up 16 from 2016.
“They are fearful that they are going to be losing their rights,” Gallardo said. “They are fearful that there is going to be this social civil war between Americans and they are actually just afraid of the process overall.”
If anyone is feeling anxious, Gallardo said now is an important time to work on coping skills.
“Read more and don't use violence as an act,” she said. “Just try to stay out of trouble. Don't go to riots if you don't know how to control yourself.”
If you are talking to someone who may have an opposing political view, Merz said respecting other ideologies is important.
“But also reminding each other that we’re going to have different opinions,” she said. “Everyone has their own perspective and trying not to get too caught up in the different opinions.”
Both health experts said if you or someone you know is having a hard time during the election that it’s important to seek help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.