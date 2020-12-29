WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crews have responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Ware.
Ware police tell us they first started receiving calls about the fire at 18 Parker Street, just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
No word yet if everyone made it out safely.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way now.
We're told State Police are assisting on scene and that the area is blocked off to traffic.
Western Mass News has reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office for more information.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at Noon for the latest details.
