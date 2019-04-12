SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An apartment fire in South Hadley Thursday has displaced five people.
That apartment is right above the Yarde Tavern, a popular restaurant.
"So, the oldest building in South Hadley? 1763 or 1736," said Marco Carreira, chef and general manager of Yarde Tavern.
Carreira claimed the colonial frame holding up the Yarde Tavern played a big role in keeping the business relatively safe from the flames.
"It was definitely built to withstand fires back in the day. It's just great that since it was able to be contained and no structural issues were present, it's awesome," Carreira added.
Though the windows are boarded up and the family who lived upstairs have been displaced, Carreira credits the help from local first responders in preventing the fire from getting out of hand.
"They've condemned the upstairs apartment. I can't say thank you enough to the South Hadley Fire Department," Carreira noted.
Inside the tavern, crews have already gotten the electricity back in working order and they're expected to reopen the entire business within the next few days
"They've pretty much gave us the go-ahead for like three, four, maybe five days closed," Carreira said.
Even though Carreira had to turn away business coming to his door for lunch today, he told Western Mass News the patron's support is encouraging for tomorrow.
"This town has been great to us and we appreciate everybody," Carreira said.
The South Hadley Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News the fire was caused by a pan left of the stove.
