SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new question may hit the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. A coalition of tech giants are working to get benefits for app-based independent contractors.
On Wednesday, the group plans to file a ballot question that would allow them to continue classifying Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and Doordash drivers and deliverers as independent contractors, not employees while granting the workers some new benefits.
Doordash driver Pamela Bennett explained what's at risk for her if this bill does not pass.
"That will change my income basically. That will change how I would assess my employment at that time," said Bennett.
If approved by voters, the bill would grant the drivers new benefits including healthcare stipends, paid sick time, paid family and medical leave, and occupational accident insurance.
