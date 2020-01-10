SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From Salty to Dewey, Remdawg to JBJ, Eck to Papi, we now know who will be making appearances at Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield.
Thousands of fans are set to descend on MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center next week for two days of fan fun, panel discussions, autographs, photos, and more.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told Western Mass News in November that moving the event to the Bay State, after several years in Connecticut, has been years in the making.
On Friday, the team announced their attendee list as follows:
PLAYERS
- Matt Barnes
- Xander Bogaerts
- Jackie Bradley Jr.
- Ryan Brasier
- Colten Brewer
- Michael Chavis
- Rafael Devers
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Heath Hembree
- Darwinzon Hernandez
- Marco Hernandez
- Travis Lakins
- Chris Mazza
- Josh Osich
- Jose Peraza
- Bobby Poyner
- Eduardo Rodriguez
- Mike Shawaryn
- Christian Vazquez
- Marcus Walden
- Ryan Weber
ALUMNI
- Wade Boggs
- Dennis Eckersley
- Alan Embree
- Dwight Evans
- Carlton Fisk
- Keith Foulke
- Jim Lonborg
- Fred Lynn
- Pedro Martinez
- David Ortiz
- Jerry Remy
- Jim Rice
- Jarrod Saltalamacchia
- Luis Tiant
- Mike Timlin
- Koji Uehara
- Jason Varitek
COACHES
- Craig Bjornson
- Dave Bush
- Alex Cora
- Peter Fatse
- Carlos Febles
- Tom Goodwin
- Tim Hyers
- Ron Roenicke
- Ramon Vazquez
- Kevin Walker
Red Sox Winter Weekend will take place Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 in downtown Springfield.
For tickets, event schedule, and more information, CLICK HERE.
