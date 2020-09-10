WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall is right around the corner, but it's not too soon for apple picking to begin.
A favorite fall activity has begun at Fern Valley Farm in Wilbraham.
“Right now and this weekend, we are picking Marshal Macintosh, which are great. We have Ginger Gold down bottom and as the season progresses, we just have a whole different of variety of apples each weekend that get ready,” said Daniel Fernandes with Fern Valley Farm.
Apple picking season kicked off over the holiday weekend and farmers are optimistic about the weeks ahead.
“We have had some customers that come up that have been here last year and we've had some really new customers that live right in town and just didn’t know we were here, so it’s been a really good response so far,” Fernandes added.
Although western Massachusetts is dealing with some drought conditions, Fern Valley Farm said their apples thrived because of the warm weather.
“We've actually had to do a few things less this year because of the lack of moisture, so there have been some good things that have happened because of it,” Fernandes explained.
Fernandes has owned Fern Valley Farm for just over two years. He said this year, he is hoping this fun fall activity will attract more customers.
“You’re able to come out on nice days when there's nice weather and we're even open when it’s raining, but you’re able to come out with the family, we have 15 acres of apple orchard to be able to walk around and keep your distance from other people and really enjoy the time with your family,” Fernandes said.
Fernandes told Western Mass News even though the apple trees are outside, customers still have to take COVID-19 precautions.
“Social distancing is a key. As you pull up, you’ll see signs requiring masks as you walk throughout the orchard, but once you’re seated in a picnic area or table area, you can take off your mask and relax,” Fernandes noted.
This year, Fernandes said transportation won’t be provided up to the farm, but they will be working with local businesses to help give them a space to sell their food.
“They’ll enjoy food from our other local vendors. Ebenezer’s Bar and Grill is here and Fieldcrest Brewing from Wilbraham is here,” Fernandes said.
