SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, there was a big boost for a local food pantry that now has the capacity to serve even more families and individuals in need.
Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield said that need is growing daily, in large part, because of the pandemic.
The emergency food pantry is part of Open Pantry Community Services. They've been around a long time helping local families get by.
Today, a brand new piece of equipment is being installed - a donation that they call critical to help to continue their mission.
The piece of metal is one part of a brand new, nearly $40,000 walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
It’s a donation to the emergency food pantry in Springfield from the Cummins Foundation.
“We started two-and-a-half years ago to try to acquire a grant from the Cummins Foundation to get a walk-in refrigerator and freezer unit for the pantry, so that they could increase their capacity of storage for frozen and refrigerated goods because previously, they had to turn away donations because they didn't have storage capacity,” said Carrie Wilbois with Cummins Sales and Service.
A big fridge will mean a big difference here.
“It’s going to mean more food. It’s going to mean more capacity for us to hold food. Right now, we can service and provide food for about 18 to 20,000 pounds of extra food the pantry will hold now. That's about 7,000 more clients that we can service in Springfield and the surrounding areas,” said Annie Rennix, executive director of the Good Pantry program.
That’s 7,000 more people in addition to the 30,000 the pantry already serves per year. Many of them are new faces since the pandemic hit.
Rennix told Western Mass News that one family in particular stands out to her.
“Due to the pandemic and not having the steady income coming in, they called me and said ‘Look, we've never been to a pantry before. What is the process? What do I need to bring, things like that?’ That was a family of four and we were able to help them and give them food,” Rennix explained.
Open Pantry Community Services Director Terry Maxey said the new refrigerator/freezer opens up a whole new world of fresh produce they can offer.
“We'll work with local farmers to provide fresh fruits and because we've increased our capacity, we'll be able to take more from the food bank and other vendors in the area,” Maxey said.
It’s a win-win for the pantry and the people they serve.
This really is a game changer for the emergency food pantry which, last year, distributed over a million pounds of food to families and individuals in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.