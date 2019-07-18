EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Be sure to check those air conditioners.
Rocky's Hardware in East Longmeadow is getting a fresh shipment of air conditioning units today.
They say a lot of people have come by today before the hot weekend arrives.
There's a few things you should know about air conditioning.
Rocky's says a bigger room requires higher BTUs, 5,000 for an average-sized bedroom and 8-12,000 for a living room or kitchen.
Higher BTUs are better for open spaces in your home, and Rocky's has a last piece of advice before you buy.
"Just make sure, when you put them in the windows, you make sure you put the weather seal around them. Otherwise, it's pointless, because all that cool air is going to escape," David Dionne, Assistant Manager for Rocky's Hardware in East Longmeadow, tells us.
Dionne adds that, if you need an extension cord for your air conditioning unit, check with someone to find the right chord or else it could become a fire hazard.
