SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Applications are open for the fifth 'Earn While You Learn' Academy in the city of Springfield.
It's a program designed to make it easier for people who want to become EMS professionals and helps potential candidates take certificate courses as they train to become EMTs.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined AMR Tuesday morning to announce the application cycle.
"As part of 'Earn While You Learn', AMR will hire you and pay you to attend emergency medical technician training in the city of Springfield and then provide a full-time job following your successful certification as an EMT," said Patrick Pickering, northeast regional director for AMR.
AMR is looking for residents of Springfield to be apart of this program and join their team. All you need to have is a valid drivers license and a clean drug test.
The program will start on first week of June.
