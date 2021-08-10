SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is urging residents impacted by the pandemic to apply for emergency rental and mortgage assistance. He said the resources are there but not many people know about the program.
The mayor's main message was if you need help you should apply. He said he doesn’t want people out on the streets.
“We want to keep you in your home,” Sarno said.
Sarno telling Springfield residents he does not want them to be evicted. He said if you need help, step up and ask for it, by submitting an application online with Way Finders.
“People have a lot of pride, and they pride themselves on paying their bills,” Sarno said.
Sarno broke down why someone may not ask for help with rent when they’re in need.
“Next thing you know, six months go by, and you're behind the eight ball,” Sarno added.
The mayor does not want you to be behind the eight ball which is why the city is partnering with Way Finders, an organization dedicated to stopping and preventing homelessness.
“Our turnaround time is between four and five weeks. The key is to get a completed application,” Way Finders Senior Vice President of Consumer Education Center Jodi Smith said.
Completing an application is key because it puts a pause on the eviction process.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you. We asked Smith how much help a household can get.
“Depending on the resource, our federal funding there is no cap. We do have state. The cap is at $10,000, and right now city funding caps at $4,000,” Smith explained.
If you need help with your monthly rent or mortgage payment and would like to apply for assistance through Way Finders, head to their website.
