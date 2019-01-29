SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The winter storm expected to hit parts of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday is forcing some school districts to reschedule sporting events.
In Belchertown, the boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Wednesday night.
West Springfield High's swim meet has been postponed to Wednesday. Basketball games have been postponed, but no make-up date has been announced.
The Easthampton boys basketball games have been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Monson's boys and girls basketball games have also been postponed. The boys game has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Hampshire, while the date for the girls game is to be determined.
The PVIAC ski race, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed with a new schedule as follows:
- Thu 1/31 Race 4
- Mon 2/4 Race 5 (replacing a scheduled practice)
- Tue 2/5 Race 6
- Thu 2/7 Race 7
- Tue 2/12 Individuals
CLICK HERE for the latest closings and delays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.