SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm is expected late Wednesday night, bringing heavy wind and rain.
With the leaves falling and wind blowing, this could potentially be a mess for some homes and roadways
A thick layer of leaves and debris already lays on top of a storm drain in Springfield and with a storm on the way, it could turn into a nightmare for some homeowners and drivers.
“So we are going to get like a quick one to two inches of rain Wednesday night and the winds will be with us for Thursday," said Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Brown told Western Mass News the potential damage this storm could bring.
“It’s the street flooding where you have the leaves and the combination if the big puddles and things don’t drain as quickly,” Brown noted.
However, before those strong winds and rains reach western Massachusetts, Joseph Marinello from Fletcher Sewer and Drain said clogged storm drains in the street and your gutters could become a major issue.
“Water, really, only has one place to go and if you don’t maintain those types of drains, you are looking at some sort of flood," Marinello noted.
Having those storm drains clog up could cause flooding - not only to your street, but to your property.
"You can end up with basement flooding...If you have a finished basement, which we definitely had customers run into...and it can be a nightmare," Marinello added.
If you see a storm drain in your neighborhood or surrounding your house, the best thing to do is go ahead and clean it out yourself
“All of the dirt, debris, leaves that can end up piling up, there's no point of having a drain if it's so clogged up and it doesn’t have anywhere to work,” Marinello explained.
It's a message that Springfield's Department of Public Works echoed in a Facebook post on Tuesday:
While the storm might hit hard and fast Wednesday night, be cautious of the wind that Thursday could bring.
“Widespread winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour and lead to isolated power outages," Brown noted.
