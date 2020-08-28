SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned that after August 31st approximately 1,000 employees at MGM Springfield will be "separated from the company."
This according to MGM officials.
We're told, MGM has extended health benefits for anyone on the resort health plan throughout September 30th.
Laid off employees will still have access to an internal website for MGM Springfield so they can keep in contact with the company and look for new jobs.
The employees being separated from the company will remain on a recall list meaning they will be the first people called when operations resume normally.
This is a developing story.
Western Mass News will have the latest details starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3. Stay with us online and on-air.
