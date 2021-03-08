AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The University of Massachusetts Amherst is taking swift action with about 200 students caught partying over the weekend, breaking the school's COVID-19 protocols.
It happened during what would have been the annual Blarney Blowout weekend, which was not allowed this year due to the pandemic.
Students who were caught are now being suspended and if they live on-campus, they will have to move out.
A massive off-campus party was broken up over the weekend. School officials said approximately 200 - mostly unmasked - students were involved and they are now suspended for the time being.
“It definitely wasn’t the best situation for the community or the school, so I personally am not happy about it,” said UMass senior Connor Ryder.
UMass Amherst said the students broke the university's COVID-19 rules, as well as the town's expectations and state public health mandates. Those who went to the party and live on-campus will be kicked out of housing.
Ryder said he thinks the punishment is fair.
“Definitely, if not for the egregious ignorance of the policies, then just for the fact that they couldn’t have an enough respect for the school and their fellow students who are following the policies and they are not good representatives of the school,” Ryder explained.
Over the course of the year, the university said nearly 1,000 students have violated the school’s pandemic policy.
Another student Western Mass News spoke with said hearing about the party wasn’t a surprise.
“I am sure it is going to happen anywhere just because people aren’t the smartest with, I don’t know…People want to go to college and party, so I’m not surprised, but people should get tested,” said UMass senior J.P. Liu.
An email to students on Monday from UMass Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc read in part:
“Sadly, it has happened again—a group of students flagrantly flouted the rules over the weekend. It has become clear that a relatively small but highly visible subsection of the student population in the Amherst area feels entitled to break the agreed-upon policies and rules so they can party, with no regard for the health and safety of their peers. This selfish and disrespectful attitude contributes to the spread of the virus and puts all of us at risk.”
“I regret this is where we have arrived, but the university must act to support the needs and wants of the greater student body and the larger community. Thank you to those that have diligently followed the rules - I want you to feel seen and appreciated. I hope the good actors of the student body understand this approach as a supportive effort for a successful semester ahead.”
