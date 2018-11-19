HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season - Black Friday - is just days away.
If the thought of heading out and hitting the malls intimidates you, there's an app for that.
This holiday shopping season is off to the races. The National Retail Federation said that holiday retail sales could reach more than $720 billion this year.
"I do more on line these days because it helps me find better deals," said Farah Haidari of Holyoke.
Haidari isn't alone. Accounting firm Deloitte predicts that e-commerce sales for the 2018 holiday season will increase by 17 to 22 percent., potentially pushing online sales to $134 billion.
For Missie Morris, better known as the Crazy Coupon Chick, saving money is her passion and her business. She showed us how to save this holiday by utilizing certaion apps.
First stop, a new price tracker just for Amazon called Camel, Camel, Camel.
"So if you are shopping at Amazon often, make sure that you are using this app and it will track the prices of the item, so you can kind of see when they go on sale, what the lowest price point of the item is, and it will give you a good idea whether the price you're ready to buy it at is the lowest or close to the lowest price that it will hit for a sale," Morris explained.
So we try it out on one of the hottest toys this season: Hatchimals.
"And it says that it's $34.99, which is a really good price, so all we would have to do is share it with Camel, Camel, Camel. As you can see, the price is dropping, so with this price being $34.00, it's literally the lowest price its hit since October, so you now know its a really good price for you to go ahead and buy that item," Morris said.
Another price tracking tool is an app called Parabus.
"So Parabus uses the information from your email to then track the items that you've purchased to see if they go for a lower price," Morris noted.
If an item you already bought goes down in price, Morris said, "and will give you an alert if that item has hit a lower price then the price that you purchased it. [So then you could get a price adjustment] And the best part of this app is that they actually submit for the price adjustment on your behalf. You don't actually have to do anything."
Morris added that Parabus does charge a small fee.
Other price tracking apps we found include the Keepa extension and Honey extension. Both are browser extensions that give live alerts on price drops as you shop.
'Price Jump' compares prices from thousands of stores and on-line retailers...or you could adopt Natalie Rodriguz's shopping philosophy.
"Look and explore and just start grabbing. Everything that I see that I like, I just grab it," Rodriguz said.
