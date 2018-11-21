SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that the holidays are here, at least according to retailers, finding a good deal on all those holiday gifts can be overwhelming.
The biggest question for most shoppers is, am I getting the best deal?
There are apps that can do all the work for you to save a lot of money and time this holiday season.
Holiday shopping can be exhausting and expensive.
"I have a budget in mind, but," stated one shopper. "I never keep it."
We enlisted the help of Missie Morris, the self-proclaimed crazy coupon chick.
Saving money is her passion, and her business.
We asked Missie to put price scanning apps to the test.
We start with Shop Savvy, one of the original price scanners.
"You can use it to check prices of items to see if another store carries it for cheaper," Missie tells us.
We test out this Spin Spa kit we bought for $19.99.
"It will tell you the price of the item that you have just by scanning the barcode," continued Missie. "It will tell you exactly what it is. Then, it will find you the best price so that you know that you're getting a good ideal. You pad $19.99 for this, but it says that Wal-Mart sells it for $9.88. Walgreen's sells it for $9.99 so you would be able to get it for a cheaper price than what you paid for it."
We could have saved $10.00.
Another price scanner, called Retail-Me-Not, which turns your cell phone into a walking coupon for thousands of retailers.
"You simply just walk in," stated Missie. "You may be completely unaware that they're running a special or have a coupon available, and you'd just be able to search for Kohl's or Macy's right in the Retail-Me-Not app, and it will pull up all the coupons that are available.
We check for a Macy's coupon.
"There is a 10% coupon for Macy's, so," said Missie. "You would just pull this up on your phone, and show this over to the cashier, and you would save 10% off your order. I like to save money. I love to save money!"
Online coupons are also available.
Another way to save money this holiday season?
Something called 'Raise', where people can buy and sell gift cards for hundreds of retailers.
"So a $194 gift card for $172," said Missie. "A $52 gift card for $47. Save even more by saving on the gift cards."
Attention Wal-Mart shoppers.
The retail giant also has its own app called the Wal-Mart Savings Catcher.
After shopping at Wal-Mart, you can use it to scan your receipt and compare prices against competitors' advertised deals, and get the difference back on a Wal-Mart rewards E-Gift Card.
Amazon also has its own app with a barcode scanner you can use when you're in a store.
You can immediately find the item on Amazon and check its price.
Missie says remember that most store prices match, and there's always the after-Christmas sales to look forward to.
"If only we could have Christmas after Christmas," said Missie. "That's when all the clearances sales happen right?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.