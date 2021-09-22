AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Arbor Tech Tree Services participated in the seventh annual Saluting Branches Day of Service, to help give back to local veterans and their families.
The group beautified the Agawam's Veterans Cemetery. Through Saluting Branches, arborists across the country help prune, remove and maintain trees in honor of veteran remembrance. They said their goal is to make veterans' final resting places a safe and beautiful environment for all who visit.
