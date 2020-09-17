HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arcades in Massachusetts have been given to go-ahead to reopen starting Thursday.
In western Massachusetts, we found one arcade manager preparing to welcome customers back in on Friday after being closed down in the pandemic since March.
“We’re very excited to be reopening,” said Scheri Chavez, general manager of Round 1 at Holyoke Mall.
There are bright lights, the sound of games, and hopes for high scores. Round 1 at Holyoke Mall is about to be filled once again with customers. Friday will be the arcade's big reopening day following Governor Charlie Baker’s orders on how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have the sneeze guards, social distancing, sanitizing…everything that is listed in Governor Baker’s mandate,” Chavez noted.
When it comes to playing the games, not all of them will be available for social distancing reasons.
“We’re actually going to turn off swipers, so you won’t be able to actually play them,” Chavez explained.
Arcades were originally in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, but last week, Baker had a change of mind to allow them to reopen as early as Thursday.
It was welcome news for Round 1.
“We do realize that is a privilege to be open and we appreciate anyone and everyone’s business,” Chavez said.
When you go to Round 1 to play your favorite arcade games, you must wear a face covering, even if it’s playing some good old Skeeball.
However, there is a limit to how many people they can allow inside at a time.
“So we’re actually operating at a 40 percent capacity rate, which puts us a little bit over 500 people. We will be monitoring our entry and exit,” Chavez noted.
