SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shaking off the winter, MGM Springfield is hoping to capitalize on the summer season by rolling out new attractions beginning this month.
It appears they're off to a good start. By all accounts, a performance by Cher on Tuesday night packed downtown.
Local business owners hope it is a sign of things to come as MGM approaches it's first full summer in business in Springfield.
Cher took to the stage at MassMutual Center to a packed house and just down the street at Red Rose Pizzeria, they were packed as well.
"Here at one point, there was about an hour-and-a-half wait. The bar was packed," said Rita Caputo-Capua with Red Rose.
There are no complaints from Capua. As MGM enters it's first full summer in business, she expects her business to get even busier and is planning accordingly by expanding to include a whole new kitchen, new bar, and banquet area.
"More wait staff, more buses, more dishwashers, more sauté people, more pizza makers, just to stay up with how busy we've become," Caputo-Capua added.
At Pizzeria Uno just across the street, under I-91, Cher coming to Springfield was huge for business.
"It was really awesome to have a concert on a Tuesday because it brought us a lot more business than we would have on a Tuesday," said Ami Silvestri with Uno's
Uno's is also banking on a busy summer, thanks to MGM. They opened up their outdoor patio Monday to accommodate the crowds.
"I think it’s going to be a really exciting summer. There's a lot going on that hasn't been going on here previously, so it’s going to be really interesting to see how it all plays out," Silvestri added.
Back at Red Rose, they said that they have a tremendous community base, but MGM is bringing in a lot of new faces.
"Oh, tons of new faces and I love it - Boston, Worcester, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut," Caputo-Capua said.
As MGM rolls out summer plans, including the Spin Doctors and Aerosmith in August, local businesses are happy to get their piece of the pie.
MGM Resorts International CEO's said yesterday, he's hoping for big numbers here in Springfield after winter weather may have kept people at home.
Today, MGM Springfield's executive director of entertainment Talia Spera said in a statement: “Entertainment is at the heart of MGM Springfield. We’re committed to bringing the best to downtown and energizing the city with an eclectic mix of artists. The best is yet to come as MGM LIVE will heat up the outdoor summer concert scene and enrich the downtown beat all season long.”
