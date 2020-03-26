SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across western Mass, businesses and community members are stepping up to help health officials fight the coronavirus.
As area doctors and nurses are running low on supply, specifically N95 masks, one local contractor is donating supplies and now he's asking all other contractors to do their part as well.
Western Mass News spoke with Adam Quenneville, owner of Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding over Facetime on how they have been donating multiple masks to Baystate medical center to help them combat COVID-19.
“Well, I mean, there is no shut down for us, and we are an essential company, and there is never a thought of stopping, but we want to do more with what we have,” Quenneville said.
He told Western Mass News his inspiration came from his wife and sister-in-law.
“What happened was a couple of weeks ago my wife was talking with her sister who works at Baystate and hearing about the shortages they are having with the masks, so I came up with the idea to try and get an email out there to tell people they can donate to Baystate,” Quenneville said.
Quenneville said he didn’t have many of the N95 masks to donate, but that encouraged him to reach out to other contractors.
“We only had a handful. That’s what got me thinking, and if we have a few, there must be other construction companies that have more,” Quenneville said.
The N95 masks are crucial to protecting doctors and nurses from getting infected.
Quenneville recognized this and said it’s critical for other business owners to step up and be leaders in the community by offering a helping hand.
“And making a difference, at the end of the day it’s safety first whether we are on a roof we want to be safe but safety fighting this crazy and invisible war we are up against it comes down to these doctors and nurses on the front line,” Quenneville explained.
Western Mass News also spoke to Baystate Medical Center about the donations they have received, and they say the support has been overwhelming.
“I know they lead the effort in really reaching out to the contractors, and again in these challenging times, you see the very best in people,” Executive Director of the Baystate Health Foundation Scott Berg said.
