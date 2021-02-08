SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city and health officials gathered Monday morning to provide their weekly COVID-19 update.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said the coronavirus numbers continue to trend downward, which explains the eased capacity restrictions at businesses and places of worship in the state.
Keroack added, however, that Hampden County isn't doing as well as other places.
“The test positivity rate continues to go down, 3.1 percent, one of the lowest figures we've seen in many months and that I believe is what led the governor to relax many of the restrictions last week….Hampden County is seeing declining cases, but not quite as fast as the rest of the state. As a result, we are second highest in rate of new cases per capita,” Keroack explained.
Next week's weekly COVID-19 update will be held on Tuesday, due to Presidents’ Day being celebrated on Monday.
