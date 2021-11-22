SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials suggest you get tested for COVID-19 before gathering with family, but you'll want to do it soon in order to get the results before Thursday.
COVID-19 testing sites across western Massachusetts have been busier than normal in the last couple of days. If you want to get tested to have peace of mind before gathering for the holiday, you'll need to go by the end of the day tomorrow.
People are seeing longer lines than usual at COVID-19 testing sites in the past few days. According to a representative with Holyoke Community College, where a Stop the Spread testing site is being held, they have tested more than 330 people each day for the last two days. Officials from the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall believe the increase is because of the upcoming holiday.
"With the holidays coming up, there's a lot of people looking to be safe and be safe within their household, to make sure they aren't spreading the virus,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR operations manager for western Massachusetts.
Based on people we checked in with at the Holyoke Community College testing site, they'd be right.
"I think it's important, especially if you are even going to have a small gathering with family, that it is important and there are so many cases right now that are increasing, so it’s important to be safe,” said Linda Jacobs.
Chris Kingsbury added, "Just double checking to make sure that I'm okay before seeing friends and family, especially with me being in health care. I work with a lot of patients and I'm seeing a lot of different people, so I want to make sure that I don't bring anything home."
According to health officials, people getting tested are doing the right thing. They are suggesting that people, vaccinated or not, get tested for COVID-19 before seeing family and friends this Thanksgiving.
"Not only are you doing it for yourself, but you're also doing it for those around you who may not be able to protect themselves,” Leonardo added.
However, Monday and Tuesday are really your last chance. AMR officials said the labs that take the tests will be closed for the holiday. Therefore, the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday and will reopen Friday. The testing site at Holyoke Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Health officials are also suggesting that on top of testing, you are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 before gathering with family.
