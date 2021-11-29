SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing a surge in patients following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The lines for testing at the Eastfield Mall on Monday were steady, especially after being closed last Wednesday and Thursday. One man who came to get his test told us he was in close contact with someone who just tested positive for COVID-19.

“My wife just tested positive yesterday,” said Allan Marchand of Brimfield.

Marchand is taking precautions to make sure he didn’t get COVID-19 from his wife. Like many people in America, he and his wife were at a family gathering for Thanksgiving. Two days later, his wife felt like she had a sinus infection.

“She came in here Saturday ‘cause she wasn't feeling too well. and we received a call this morning that she was positive,” Marchand added.

Marchand and his wife are both fully vaccinated and they got their booster shots. He told us his wife is doing fine, but he questions the vaccine.

“Well, I don’t really know if we can trust the booster, the government too much with that,” Marchand noted.

The American Medical Response testing team at the mall told Western Mass News a few weeks ago, they were averaging about 500 to 600 tests a day, but ever since Monday, that number has nearly doubled.

“We’ve seen an uptick as expected. Prior to the holiday, we’ve been getting an upwards close to a 1,000 a day as far as testing goes and we think that's because of the holidays,” said Jeffrey Suriano, field supervisor for AMR.

In Springfield, COVID-19 case numbers have declined. For the week of October 31, the city saw 259 cases, but the week of November 7, that shot up to 400 cases. Then for the week of November 14, there 495 cases, but last week, there were 377 cases.

Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that they don’t have case numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday, which could explain the decrease.

“The caution is that there was testing that was not done over the Thanksgiving holiday, so potentially those numbers could reflect a decrease that is not one we can substantiate,” Caulton-Harris explained.

However, one concern Caulton-Harris has is the new COVID-19 variant.

“So we’re watching omicron carefully. It is my understanding by the scientists that we may not have the answer for a couple of weeks,” Caulton-Harris said.

Caulton-Harris added that on Sunday, the city saw 122 COVID-19 cases, but that won’t count until next week's data comes out. She said besides get vaccinated, the best protection is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance.