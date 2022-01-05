HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From freezing rain to snow in the forecast for later this week, we wanted to know if local public works departments are fully staffed to clean-up the roadways, especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
We spoke to several DPW directors who said, at this moment, they are fully staffed, but one positive COVID-19 case could cause delays in cleanup efforts.
Local public works crews are bracing themselves for snow cleanup Friday morning, but there is one lingering concern staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 case across our area.
“It is a concern. As in many towns, if COVID were to go through a highway department, it makes very difficult to do,” said Huntington Highway Superintendent Charles Dazelle.
Dazelle told Western Mass News that they operate with a four-person driving crew and even one positive result among the team could wreak havoc in cleanup efforts.
“If we are down one driver, it is very hard. We have 25 miles of black top road and 12 [miles] of dirt and it takes all-hands-on-deck,” Dazelle noted.
Under new federal guidance, fully vaccinated workers can return back to duty after being exposed as long as they mask up and are not symptomatic. Dazelle said this keeps business going.
“It really helps up here because we have a shortage of drivers,” Dazelle added.
He said the town has tests available if someone were to show COVID-19 symptoms.
“We do have some home tests kits that were delivered to town. If need be, we would call the board of health to get them,” Dazelle said.
We also checked in with Easthampton DPW. Their director told us they are fully staffed for Friday’s snow and he went on to say in part:
“We currently do not have any drivers out due to COVID-19. Symptomatic employees are asked not to report for duty and must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before they are allowed to return to work.”
We did also check in with the Springfield DPW. They said they have enough plows to go around as long as everybody is able to come in and isn't sick.
