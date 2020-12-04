EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local DPWs are preparing for this weekend's snowfall and some are reporting problems with finding enough plow drivers to clear the roads.

This is a problem we’ve covered in Springfield this year, but the city is only expected to get between one to three inches of snow.

In Easthampton, their DPW director, Greg Nuttelman, said he is noticing a shortage too.

Springfield DPW still seeking snowplow contractors SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With colder temperatures heading our way, attention turns to how local departments of public works are prepared…

“In a normal four to six inch snowstorm, we have an excellent crew here in town...usually have pretty much everything cleaned up within 12 hours or so of the end of the storm," Nuttelman said.

This weekend’s anticipated snow fall has Nuttelman preparing to clear roughly 150 miles of roadway in town. He said it hasn’t been as easy to staff up with contractors as in years past.

“We did have less contractors want to jump on-board with us this year, but what we’ve done to account for that is rent some additional equipment and try to have our staff a little more prepared,” Nuttelman explained.

While making sure they have enough plows ready and salt on hand, Nuttelman is also seeking candidates to join his team.

“We do have some job openings in the DPW,” Nuttelman noted.

In South Hadley, public works director

Christopher Bouchard is seven months into the job and is preparing his crews for the season’s first big snow

“I think that we’ll be ok with our staff, that we’ll be able to handle what comes our way,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard is going through the checklist, ensuring the town has enough supplies and working equipment to clean South Hadley’s 100 lane miles.

“Check sanders, put a couple plows on trucks to get them ready, just double check the rest of the plows,” Bouchard explained.

Bouchard wanted to remind everyone who may get stuck behind a plow while driving to not crowd them or follow them to close.