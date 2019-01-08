SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An influx of flu and flu-like illnesses in the area has prompted one local hospital to enact visitor restrictions.
Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr said that those visitation changes, which go into effect immediately, will be in place at the hospital, Family Life Center for Maternity, Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, and Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital.
"These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues," Orr explained.
Visitor restrictions will include:
- Limit of two visitors at a time, per patient
- No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted
Orr noted that those who have symptoms of a cold or the flu not visit patients in the above-mentioned facilities.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice.
