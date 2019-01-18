SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Area flu and flu illnesses have prompted another area hospital to temporarily change their visitor policies.
Baystate Health announced Friday that those changes will be go into effect Monday at Baystate Children's Hospital and the Wesson Women and Infant's Unit.
"The restrictions are in the best interest of both patients and the community," Baystate Medical Center spokesperson Keith O'Connor said in a statement.
The following precautions will be put into place at those facilities:
- Only two visitors at a time per patient.
- No visits from those not feeling well or who have the flu
- No visitors under the age of 12.
For those wishing to contact connect with a pediatric patient or family, but can't visit because of the restrictions, they can be reached by phone, Skype, or Facetime. Members of the Child Life team will help patients and their faimilies maintain strong family connections.
Earlier this month, similar restrictions were put into place at Mercy Medical Center.
