HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is just around the corner and that means Old Saint Nick will soon be making visits across our area. Things will once again look a bit different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and children will have the option to sit on Santa’s lap or stay a few feet away.
Santa Claus will soon be coming to town and many children getting their Christmas lists ready.
“A new bike,” said D’Annalaly Vazquez.
Last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Santa's stops had COVID-19 restrictions in place including plexiglass, reservations, and no sitting on Santa's lap.
We checked in with several sites to see what the protocols would be this year.
At Holyoke Mall, Santa will arrive on Friday, November 26. He will be in-person and there will be options to both sit with Santa or be socially distanced. Reservations for a visit are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome as space permits.
We also checked in with officials at Eastfield Mall. They told us Santa will be here on December 4.
“It will be wonderful for Santa to come and we can sit on his lap and ask him for lots of gifts,” said Desiree Lopez of Springfield.
The big guy will be at the food court every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Christmas Eve, when he will be there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The decision is up to families whether they would like a bench photo, which is a few feet away from Santa, or if they would like to sit on his lap.
Parents we spoke to on Thursday were excited this holiday tradition is back.
“Last year was really bad because of the COVID, but this year, hopefully everything continues to get better,” Lopez added.
Over at Bright Nights this year, Santa will be welcoming visitors at the entrance on opening night November 24, so there's plenty of chances to see Old Saint Nick.
