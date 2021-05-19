(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of you have reached out to us following our reports this week showing cars caught on video racing through the streets of Holyoke in the early morning hours.
You're telling us this is happening in other places too. We took those concerns to local police to get answers on what they're doing to stop it.
Two cars were caught on video drag racing on Interstate Drive in Holyoke. Dozens of cars seen racing through Holyoke at 3 a.m. last weekend were also captured by a cell phone camera.
It's a problem many in western Massachusetts are concerned about because it's happening in many communities.
“It’s a lot of bad things that can actually happen. They can hurt themselves, kill themselves, you know. They have them crashing into trees and dipping in and out of traffic. It's a danger to society,” said Vera Lowe of Springfield.
Western Mass News reached out to police in several communities, where our viewers are seeing illegal drag racing and dirt bikers.
“We have been aware of it. We are limited on our responses, but there are plans in motion that will be dealing with multiple agencies to combat this problem,” said Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
Every police department said resident safety is their first priority, so stopping illegal drag racing and dirt bike riding is not always easy.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us the problem is getting worse with summer approaching.
“On long stretches of road, there's a lot of cars that congregate on weekend nights. We see it in [West Springfield], Springfield, Holyoke. They kinda of move place to place,” Walsh explained.
They've brought in Mass. State Police for backup in recent months.
“Instead of the officers getting into any kind of pursuit, the Air Wing can monitor from high in the sky and see where they are going, see where they end up and park, so officers can move in and seize those,” Walsh added.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told us in a statement:
“We are aware of the concerns and complaints regarding late night drag racing and illegal dirt bikes being driven on public roads in West Springfield and surrounding communities. Currently, we are enforcing the state Chapter 90 traffic laws for violations..."
Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia told us in a statement:
“Most weekend nights after midnight, illegal street racers can be found attempting to block traffic in the area of Route 5 and Route 57 in order to race one another.”
"The police department continues to deploy available units to the problematic areas and collaborate with neighboring cities and towns..."
However, the good news is that police in all these communities are working together to find a solution.
“We collaborate and we're talking tomorrow about some of the issues in drag racing just to prepare of the summer,” Walsh explained.
