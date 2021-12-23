SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A line zigzagged through the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Thursday as people rushed to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the holiday.
“The line is big, bro,” said Juan Carlos Bonilla of Holyoke.
When we arrived at the mall shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, the line extended to two parking lots over from the main testing site. The rush for testing across the country is the peace of mind people want to spend quality time with loved ones.
“We just came because we wanted to spend time with the family and we want to make sure that everybody are good,” Bonilla noted.
However, for others, they want to make sure their cold is not the coronavirus.
“I have symptoms,” said Samantha Rubin of Longmeadow.
Rubin waited in line on the phone with a friend for at least an hour to pass the time. The hour wait may be worth it for her before hitting the road for the holidays.
“I'm traveling to Stamford, so I want to get tested and make sure I don't have it before anything else,” Rubin added.
As for AMR, they opened the testing site at 7 a.m. Thursday. Cars lined up bumper-to-bumper as people hoped to get tested, so AMR came prepared with extra staff to keep the line moving.
“Currently, we're doing about 65 tests every 15 minutes, so we’re pushing through large amounts of people, getting them tested to make sure they can sit down at the dinner table safely knowing that they're not carrying the virus currently,” said Patrick Leonardo, operations manager for AMR.
The testing site was open until 11 a.m. but the last car left the testing site just before noon as AMR took every person in line.
If you did not get a chance to get your COVID-19 test, AMR recommended picking up a self-test so you can tell get tested before the holidays.
