WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Small local businesses across the country have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, with the Massachusetts sales tax holiday coming up, they are hopeful the sales will attract more customers.
Massachusetts residents have something to look forward to this weekend: a tax-free shopping spree.
Any retail item that costs up to $2,500 will be exempt from sales tax on August 29 and August 30.
“Oh absolutely. Customers love it and everyone wants to save tax when you can and people plan their shopping choices based on the tax holiday,” said David Lunden with Manny’s Appliance in Westfield.
Lunden is preparing for the tax-free weekend here in western Massachusetts.
“Summertime means a lot of air conditioners and refrigerators. Air conditioners are, unfortunately, gone for the season. People want refrigerators. I think people stayed home when they were quarantined or unable to go to work and that refrigerator or stove started to look older,” Lunden
Lunden said small businesses have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. While things are getting better, there are still challenges.
Manny’s also wants customers to know depending on the product you buy, it could be delayed because manufacturers had to shut down for months due to COVID-19
“A lot of times, people have to wait weeks a couple of months or more even to get their merchandise delivered. Everyone has been very good about it for the most part. Everyone understands the issues. It just very unprecedented to have the inventory levels this challenging,” Lunden explained.
However, on the plus side, tax-free weekend was pushed back by a few weeks allowing retailers to prepare for the high demand.
The later dates also gives customers a chance to save even more.
“There are some sales going on now that are Labor Day-related that would not have been in play two weeks ago if you had the tax holiday at the normal time,” Lunden noted.
Manny’s Appliance told Western Mass News they understand people are still concerned about COVID-19, so to avoid large crowds or lines, they are allowing customers to come in early and still get a deal.
“We have more time to talk to you figure out the right appliances for you, then we can figure out the paperwork on the weekend. It’s easier for us to work with our customers and it’s also easier in this environment to avoid a crowd,” Lunden said.
