EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools in several districts will be closing as a precaution amid coronavirus concerns.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Friday afternoon that the city's schools will be closed until Friday, March 27.
Easthampton School Supt. Allison LeClair said in a email to families that starting Monday, March 16, schools will be closed for two weeks.
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz added in a tweet that both of their city's school districts will also be closed for two weeks starting Monday "to protect our community from the spread of #Covid_19."
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 all #NorthamptonMA municipal buildings, including the senior center, will be closed to the public and both of our school districts will be closed for two weeks to protect our community from the spread of #Covid_19— David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) March 13, 2020
Amherst School Supt. Michael Morris said in a letter to parents that their district will be closed for "a minimum of two weeks" starting Monday and they have a tentative return date of Monday, March 30.
Agawam School Supt. Steve Lamanski said in an email to families that the schools districts that make up the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative - including Agawam, East Longmeadow, Hampden-Wilbraham, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Southwick, and West Springfield - have decided to close schools and programs from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
"We want to stress that this closure is not due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 or any concern with the health and safety of our school buildings. This action is in alignment with Public Health best practices. Primary prevention comes into play in the pre-disease phase. It is an important step to take before people or the community are exposed. Intervention at this phase will hopefully lessen the chance of our students, teacher, and staff from every becoming infected with the virus," Lemanski explained in his email.
Chicopee school officials also announced that their schools will be closed until Monday, March 30.
East Longmeadow School Supt. Gordon Smith sent a letter to families Friday afternoon indicating that town's schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
"We want to stress that this closure is not due to a confirmed local case of Covid-19 or any concern with the health and safety of our school buildings. This action is in alignment with Public Health best practices. Primary prevention comes into play in the pre-disease phase. It is an important step to take before people or the community are exposed. Intervention at this phase will hopefully prevent our students, teachers and staff from ever becoming infected," Smith explained.
Other communities closing school starting Monday include:
- Hadley - Closed through Fri. Mar. 27
- South Hadley - Closed through Mon. Mar. 30 (students return 3/31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.