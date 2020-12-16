(WGGB/WSHM) -- Area schools are coming up with a plan to manage learning during what would most likely be a snow day in any other year.

So many local districts have switched to a fully-remote learning model due to COVID-19 and now, they have their first big snow storm to put those remote plans to the test.

People are wondering if snow days are a thing of the past.

Some local districts planning on continuing remote education include Holyoke and Springfield, along with several of the larger districts in Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

Other districts, including Ludlow, decided to go for a full snow day.

One pattern appears to be that districts calling for snow days are in towns where internet connections are not as strong.

The North Berkshire School Union will have a snow day tomorrow

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools said they stay remote tomorrow, but will re-evaluate remote learning during snowy days.

“Tomorrow will be a remote learning day here in Amherst and for Amherst-Pelham, Leverett, and Shutesbury, but we wonder in the future if we’re going to shift that...and the only way we can know that is by serving our constituents so that’s what we did,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional Supt. Michael Morris.

North Berkshire Supt. John Franzoni added, “We’ve been working on different methods to connect if we have to go remote...but we know that our best option for educating our kids is to keep them in school, so that’s why we’re working so hard to keep our school open.”

Franzoni said one of their schools in Savoy will likely start remote days in January if there’s bad weather, but the other three have either decided to keep snow days or are still deciding.